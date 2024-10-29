News & Insights

Stocks

United States 12 Month Oil Fund Reports September Loss

October 29, 2024 — 04:18 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP ( (USL) ) has provided an announcement.

The United States 12 Month Oil Fund reported a net loss of approximately $2.6 million for September 2024, driven by significant realized and unrealized losses on commodity futures, despite gains from dividend and interest income. The net asset value decreased from $56.5 million to $53.9 million, reflecting the challenging market conditions impacting the fund’s performance.

For an in-depth examination of USL stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

USL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.