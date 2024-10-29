United States 12 Month Oil Fund Reports September Loss

United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP ( (USL) ) has provided an announcement.

The United States 12 Month Oil Fund reported a net loss of approximately $2.6 million for September 2024, driven by significant realized and unrealized losses on commodity futures, despite gains from dividend and interest income. The net asset value decreased from $56.5 million to $53.9 million, reflecting the challenging market conditions impacting the fund’s performance.

