United Services Union Calls On Employees In Selected Companies To Strike On Friday

January 27, 2023 — 08:08 am EST

(RTTNews) - The United Services Union said it is calling on employees in selected companies in parcel and letter centers as well as in parcel, letter and combined delivery nationwide to go on all-day strikes on Friday related to the collective bargaining dispute with Deutsche Post AG.

Andrea Kocsis, deputy ver.di chairwoman and chief negotiator in the wage conflict with DP AG, said: "In the second round of collective bargaining last week, the employers made it clear that they were neither willing nor able to compensate for the employees' real wage losses. This is a provocation to which the workers are giving an unequivocal response with their strikes."

The United Services Union is demanding a wage increase of 15 percent for the employees at Deutsche Post AG with a term of the collective agreement of twelve months. The training allowances are to be increased by 200 euros per month for each year of training, according to the Union.

