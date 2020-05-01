United sees Q3 daily cash burn under $40 mln, still taking jet deliveries

May 1 (Reuters) - United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL.O expects to reduce its daily cash burn to below $40 million in the third quarter, even with zero passenger revenues and no additional capital raisings, and will continue taking jet deliveries this year and next, executives said on a conference call.

Chicago-based United posted late Thursday a first-quarter loss of $1.7 billion, including charges against investments in Latin America, and said it expected to burn through $40 million to $45 million in cash per day in the second quarter. L1N2CI2W0

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski and Sanjana Shivdas Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

