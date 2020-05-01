Companies
UAL

United sees Q3 daily cash burn under $40 mln, still taking jet deliveries

Contributors
Tracy Rucinski Reuters
Sanjana Shivdas Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

United Airlines Holdings Inc expects to reduce its daily cash burn to below $40 million in the third quarter, even with zero passenger revenues and no additional capital raisings, and will continue taking jet deliveries this year and next, executives said on a conference call.

May 1 (Reuters) - United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL.O expects to reduce its daily cash burn to below $40 million in the third quarter, even with zero passenger revenues and no additional capital raisings, and will continue taking jet deliveries this year and next, executives said on a conference call.

Chicago-based United posted late Thursday a first-quarter loss of $1.7 billion, including charges against investments in Latin America, and said it expected to burn through $40 million to $45 million in cash per day in the second quarter. L1N2CI2W0

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski and Sanjana Shivdas Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((tracy.rucinski@thomsonreuters.com; 1-312-408-8575; Reuters Messaging: tracy.rucinski.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

UAL BA

Other Topics

Commodities US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular