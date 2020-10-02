United Security Bancshares (UBFO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 05, 2020

United Security Bancshares (UBFO) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 05, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.11 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 16, 2020. Shareholders who purchased UBFO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that UBFO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $6.17, the dividend yield is 7.13%.

The previous trading day's last sale of UBFO was $6.17, representing a -43.5% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.92 and a 22.42% increase over the 52 week low of $5.04.

UBFO is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). UBFO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.7.

