United Security Bancshares (UBFO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 31, 2021

United Security Bancshares (UBFO) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 31, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.11 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 18, 2022. Shareholders who purchased UBFO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 13th quarter that UBFO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $8.04, the dividend yield is 5.47%.

The previous trading day's last sale of UBFO was $8.04, representing a -9.87% decrease from the 52 week high of $8.92 and a 20.54% increase over the 52 week low of $6.67.

UBFO is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). UBFO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.5.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ubfo Dividend History page.

