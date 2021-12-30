United Security Bancshares (UBFO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 31, 2021

United Security Bancshares (UBFO) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 31, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.11 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 18, 2022. Shareholders who purchased UBFO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 13th quarter that UBFO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $8.04, the dividend yield is 5.47%.
The previous trading day's last sale of UBFO was $8.04, representing a -9.87% decrease from the 52 week high of $8.92 and a 20.54% increase over the 52 week low of $6.67.
UBFO is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). UBFO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.5.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ubfo Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryUBFO
Explore DividendsExplore
Most Popular
- Apple Inc. (AAPL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 05, 2021
- Ford Motor Company (F) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 18, 2021
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 15, 2021
- Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2021