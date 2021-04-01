United Security Bancshares (UBFO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 05, 2021

United Security Bancshares (UBFO) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 05, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.11 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 16, 2021. Shareholders who purchased UBFO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that UBFO has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of UBFO was $8.19, representing a -8.18% decrease from the 52 week high of $8.92 and a 61.86% increase over the 52 week low of $5.06.

UBFO is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Bank of America Corporation (BAC) and J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM). UBFO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.52.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the UBFO Dividend History page.

