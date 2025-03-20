United Rentals's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on United Rentals. Our analysis of options history for United Rentals (NYSE:URI) revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 0% of traders were bullish, while 50% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $118,871, and 5 were calls, valued at $433,150.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $640.0 to $650.0 for United Rentals over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for United Rentals's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of United Rentals's whale trades within a strike price range from $640.0 to $650.0 in the last 30 days.

United Rentals Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume URI CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/17/25 $25.0 $20.4 $25.0 $640.00 $120.0K 65 200 URI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $23.0 $19.7 $23.0 $640.00 $112.7K 65 49 URI CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $25.1 $22.5 $22.5 $640.00 $87.7K 65 98 URI CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/17/25 $25.5 $19.4 $23.0 $640.00 $59.8K 65 147 URI PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $55.6 $52.5 $54.35 $650.00 $54.3K 101 11

About United Rentals

United Rentals is the world's largest equipment rental company. It principally operates in the United States and Canada, where it commands approximately 15% share in a highly fragmented market. It serves three end markets: general industrial, commercial construction, and residential construction. Like its peers, United Rentals historically has provided its customers with equipment that was intermittently used, such as aerial equipment and portable generators. As the company has grown organically and through hundreds of acquisitions since it went public in 1997, its catalog (fleet size of $21 billion) now includes a range of specialty equipment and other items that can be rented for indefinite periods. 2024 revenue totaled $15.3 billion.

Having examined the options trading patterns of United Rentals, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of United Rentals With a trading volume of 555,284, the price of URI is up by 0.6%, reaching $630.69. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 34 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for United Rentals

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $974.0.

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group persists with their Outperform rating on United Rentals, maintaining a target price of $974.

