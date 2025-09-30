United Rentals (XTRA:UR3) Price Target Increased by 122.80% to 812.88

The average one-year price target for United Rentals (XTRA:UR3) has been revised to 812,88 € / share. This is an increase of 122.80% from the prior estimate of 364,85 € dated July 30, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 534,13 € to a high of 1.010,27 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 0.78% from the latest reported closing price of 806,60 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,274 funds or institutions reporting positions in United Rentals. This is an increase of 67 owner(s) or 3.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UR3 is 0.34%, an increase of 8.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.32% to 73,128K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 3,386K shares representing 5.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,173K shares , representing an increase of 6.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UR3 by 18.14% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 2,771K shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,492K shares , representing an increase of 10.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UR3 by 17.07% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 2,510K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,300K shares , representing an increase of 8.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UR3 by 17.71% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,091K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,062K shares , representing an increase of 1.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UR3 by 8.79% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,874K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,094K shares , representing an increase of 41.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UR3 by 84.47% over the last quarter.

