United Rentals Withdraws 2020 Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - United Rentals, Inc. (URI) said, due to the uncertainties related to COVID-19, the company has decided to withdraw its 2020 financial guidance. The company expects its free cash flow to remain substantially positive in 2020, even in worst-case scenarios.

First quarter adjusted EPS increased 1.2% year-over-year to $3.35. Total revenue increased 0.4% to $2.125 billion. Rental revenue decreased 0.7% to $1.783 billion.

At March 31, 2020, total liquidity was $3.083 billion, including $513 million in cash and cash equivalents. The company has no long-term debt maturities until 2025.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.