United Rentals vs. Fluor: Which Infrastructure Stock Has Better Value?

The multiyear infrastructure investment cycle is benefiting infrastructure firms like United Rentals, Inc. URI and Fluor Corporation FLR. Growth in public and private funding is boosting demand for large-scale industrial and infrastructure projects.



United Rentals, a renowned equipment rental company, is benefiting from robust demand for specialty rentals and general equipment, supported by non-residential construction, infrastructure, power, industrial manufacturing and data center projects. Meanwhile, Fluor, a global engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor, is leveraging a growing pipeline of large, complex projects across nuclear, LNG, power, mining, life sciences and advanced manufacturing.



Let’s closely compare the fundamentals of the two infrastructure stocks for a better investment decision.

The Case for United Rentals Stock

This Connecticut-based equipment rental company is benefiting from favorable secular trends in non-residential construction, infrastructure modernization, power, manufacturing, mining and data center development, which continue to drive healthy equipment rental demand. During the first quarter of 2026, equipment rental revenues climbed 8.7% year over year to a record $3.42 billion, driven by 2.3% growth in fleet productivity and a 5.7% expansion in average fleet size.



Besides, URI’s Specialty segment remains another major growth engine, supported by expanding product offerings and increasing demand for higher-value rental solutions. The segment now represents 36.5% of total revenues (as of 2025) and has delivered a robust 20.2% revenue CAGR over the past decade, reflecting sustained customer adoption. In the first quarter of 2026, Specialty rental revenues surged 13.8% year over year to a record $1.19 billion, significantly outpacing the General Rentals business. Growth was broad-based across all specialty lines, with the company opening 17 new greenfield (cold start) locations during the quarter to expand market reach.



Encouraged by strong customer feedback, particularly for large projects, United Rentals raised its 2026 guidance, expecting total revenues of $16.9-$17.4 billion (from $16.8-$17.3 billion) and higher EBITDA, reflecting confidence in continued demand for equipment rentals and market share gains. Moreover, the company expects to play a key role in the 2026 FIFA World Cup-related projects, adding another growth catalyst.



Besides market tailwinds, URI’s capital allocation approach is also encouraging for stabilizing its competitive position in the market. Since its founding, the company has completed nearly 250 acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint, specialty offerings and one-stop-shop capabilities. United Rentals generated more than $1 billion in first-quarter 2026 free cash flow and maintained a conservative net leverage ratio of 1.9x, providing ample financial flexibility. The company also returned $500 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases during the quarter and plans to repurchase approximately $1.5 billion of stock in 2026, underscoring its balanced approach toward growth investments and shareholder value creation.

The Case for Fluor Stock

Fluor is indeed benefiting from mid and long-term market tailwinds given its exposure to end markets like energy, mining & metals, life sciences, advanced manufacturing, data centers, and government and mission solutions. During the first quarter of 2026, management noted that front-end engineering and study work now represent more than $60 billion of potential future backlog if clients proceed with execution phases, while the broader opportunity pipeline has expanded 50% over the past year.



During the first quarter of 2026, consolidated new awards totaled $2.7 billion, with 98% reimbursable, while backlog rose slightly sequentially to $25.7 billion and remained 82% reimbursable. Management also highlighted that margins on newly booked work were materially above the existing backlog margin profile. Fluor further strengthened shareholder returns through more than $500 million of repurchases during the quarter and expects approximately $1.4 billion of buybacks in 2026 following the completion of NuScale monetization.



Although FLR’s diversified portfolio positions it at a stable juncture during commodity and economic cycles, the ongoing macro uncertainties, execution risks and other near-term volatility are taking a toll on it. During first-quarter 2026, Urban Solutions recorded a $37 million charge tied to cost growth and declining productivity on a mining project in the Americas. Management also cited temporary project slowdowns tied to Middle East geopolitical uncertainty. Several infrastructure projects remain in completion phases through 2026 and early 2027, leaving the company exposed to additional closeout and recovery risks.



Fluor operates in a cyclical environment wherein capital spending decisions remain closely tied to commodity prices, energy markets and macroeconomic conditions. Management acknowledged that some award conversions remain weighted toward the back half of 2026 and that prolonged geopolitical instability could delay client spending decisions, increase inflationary pressures and disrupt supply chains. Also, its reach outside national borders exposes FLR to foreign currency fluctuations and legal uncertainties.

Stock Performance & Valuation

As witnessed from the chart below, in the year-to-date period, United Rentals’ share price performance has been above Fluor’s and the broader Construction sector.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Considering valuation, over the last five years, United Rentals has been trading above Fluor on a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio basis.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Overall, from these technical indicators, it can be deduced that URI stock offers an increasing growth trend but with a premium valuation, while FLR stock offers a diminishing growth trend with a discounted valuation.

Comparing EPS Estimate Trends: URI vs. FLR

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for URI’s 2026 and 2027 earnings has moved upward in the past seven days to $46.77 and $53.01 per share, respectively. The revised estimates for 2026 and 2027 imply year-over-year growth of 11.2% and 13.3%, respectively.

URI's EPS Trend



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FLR’s 2026 and 2027 earnings has trickled down in the past 30 days to $2.63 and $3.08 per share, respectively. However, the estimates for 2026 and 2027 imply year-over-year improvements of 20.1% and 16.9%, respectively.

FLR's EPS Trend



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Return on Equity (ROE) of URI & FLR Stocks

United Rentals’ trailing 12-month ROE of 30.56% significantly exceeds Fluor’s average, underscoring its efficiency in generating shareholder returns.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Which Stock to Go for Now: URI or FLR?

United Rentals continues to benefit from strong secular demand across infrastructure, power, manufacturing, mining and data center projects, while its fast-growing Specialty business raised 2026 guidance and its disciplined acquisition strategy reinforces confidence in sustained earnings growth. Healthy free cash flow, a conservative balance sheet and meaningful share repurchases further strengthen its investment appeal. Its superior return on equity and stronger estimate revision trend reflect better operational momentum.



Fluor also possesses an attractive long-term opportunity, supported by a sizable opportunity pipeline, reimbursable backlog and exposure to energy, mining and advanced manufacturing projects. However, execution challenges, geopolitical uncertainty, project timing risks and downward earnings estimate revisions temper its near-term outlook.



Importantly, URI stock’s Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) seems favorable over FLR stock’s Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). Overall, United Rentals stands out as the better investment today, with its diversified rental platform, resilient cash-generation capabilities and stronger earnings visibility outweighing valuation concerns, making it the more compelling choice over Fluor for long-term investors. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.