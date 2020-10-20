United Rentals (URI) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?

United Rentals, Inc. URI is scheduled to report third-quarter 2020 results on Oct 28, after market close.



In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 90.7% and 6.9%, respectively. However, this largest equipment rental company’s second-quarter earnings and revenues declined 22.4% and 15.3%, respectively.

Trend in Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s earnings has increased 1.2% in the past seven days to $4.33 per share. This indicates a 27.4% decline from the year-ago earnings of $5.96 per share. The consensus mark for revenues is $2.14 billion, suggesting a 14.1% year-over-year decline.



Markedly, its earnings surpassed expectations in 26 of the last 28 quarters. The company topped revenue estimates in the trailing 13 quarters.

United Rentals, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

United Rentals, Inc. price-eps-surprise | United Rentals, Inc. Quote

Factors to Note

The company is expected to have witnessed lower earnings and revenues in the third quarter due to COVID-19-induced headwinds. Undeniably, the COVID-19 pandemic has been impacting construction and industrial vertical markets served by United Rentals. Overall, the company’s construction markets are expected to deliver better results than industrial markets, particularly oil and gas, which is anticipated to have remained soft during the quarter.



Softness in the oil & gas market is expected to have impacted United Rentals’ business in the third quarter. Slower industrial growth may have also added to the woes. Although the overall business picked up pace sequentially, the Equipment Rentals business (accounting for more than 83% of its total revenues) is expected to have generated lower volume and rental rate growth.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Equipment Rentals revenues of $1,828 million indicates a 14.9% decline from the year-ago period but an 11.3% increase from second-quarter 2020. The same for rental equipment and new equipment sales suggests a decrease of 20.6% and 14.9%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figures. The consensus estimate for Contractor supplies sales indicates an 11.7% decline from the prior year. The same for Service and other revenues also suggests a 5.6% year-over-year decline in the quarter.



From the margin perspective, higher rental operating costs in a slower growth environment — including costs related to repair and maintenance of fleet in upstream oil and gas markets — as well as increase in lower-margin used equipment sales are likely to have affected its bottom line.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for equipment rentals gross profit is pegged at $718 million, indicating a 21.7% decline from the year-ago figure.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for United Rentals this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.



Earnings ESP: United Rentals has an Earnings ESP of +5.32%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: It currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Other Stocks Worth a Look

Here are some other companies in the Zacks Construction sector, which according to our model have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their respective quarters to be reported.



TopBuild Corp. BLD has an Earnings ESP of +1.43% and holds a Zacks Rank #1.



Century Communities, Inc. CCS has an Earnings ESP of +7.53% and carries a Zacks Rank #1.



Eagle Materials Inc. EXP has an Earnings ESP of +3.45% and carries a Zacks Rank #3.

These Stocks Are Poised to Soar Past the Pandemic

The COVID-19 outbreak has shifted consumer behavior dramatically, and a handful of high-tech companies have stepped up to keep America running. Right now, investors in these companies have a shot at serious profits. For example, Zoom jumped 108.5% in less than 4 months while most other stocks were sinking.



Our research shows that 5 cutting-edge stocks could skyrocket from the exponential increase in demand for “stay at home” technologies. This could be one of the biggest buying opportunities of this decade, especially for those who get in early.



See the 5 high-tech stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Eagle Materials Inc (EXP): Free Stock Analysis Report



United Rentals, Inc. (URI): Free Stock Analysis Report



Century Communities, Inc. (CCS): Free Stock Analysis Report



TopBuild Corp. (BLD): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.