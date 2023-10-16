United Rentals (URI) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

In the latest trading session, United Rentals (URI) closed at $441.07, marking a +1.85% move from the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.06%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.93%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.2%.

Coming into today, shares of the equipment rental company had lost 4.19% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector lost 4.72%, while the S&P 500 lost 3%.

The upcoming earnings release of United Rentals will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on October 25, 2023. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $11.32, reflecting a 22.11% increase from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $3.68 billion, reflecting a 20.6% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $40.61 per share and revenue of $14.2 billion. These totals would mark changes of +24.95% and +21.97%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for United Rentals. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% higher. United Rentals presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, United Rentals is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 10.66. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.56.

It is also worth noting that URI currently has a PEG ratio of 0.67. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Building Products - Miscellaneous industry stood at 1.58 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Building Products - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 38, which puts it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow URI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

