United Rentals (URI) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

United Rentals (URI) closed the most recent trading day at $541.39, moving -1.36% from the previous trading session. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.18%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.1%.

The the stock of equipment rental company has risen by 13.4% in the past month, leading the Construction sector's gain of 6.37% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.75%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of United Rentals in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $11.43, indicating a 17.35% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.62 billion, up 9.82% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for United Rentals. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.17% upward. United Rentals is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In the context of valuation, United Rentals is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 12.66. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 16.95 of its industry.

We can additionally observe that URI currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.85. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Building Products - Miscellaneous stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.72 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Building Products - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 56, putting it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

