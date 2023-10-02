United Rentals (URI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

United Rentals (URI) closed at $437.37 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.62% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.01% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.67%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the equipment rental company had lost 9.49% over the past month. This has lagged the Construction sector's loss of 6.73% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.45% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from United Rentals as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $11.32, up 22.11% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.68 billion, up 20.6% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $40.61 per share and revenue of $14.2 billion. These totals would mark changes of +24.95% and +21.97%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for United Rentals. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.02% higher. United Rentals is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, United Rentals currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.95. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.77, so we one might conclude that United Rentals is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that URI has a PEG ratio of 0.68 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. URI's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.49 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 30, putting it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow URI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

