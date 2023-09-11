United Rentals (URI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

United Rentals (URI) closed at $458.68 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.1% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.67%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.14%.

Coming into today, shares of the equipment rental company had lost 5% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector lost 4.18%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.73%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from United Rentals as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect United Rentals to post earnings of $11.32 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 22.11%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.68 billion, up 20.52% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $40.60 per share and revenue of $14.19 billion, which would represent changes of +24.92% and +21.93%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for United Rentals. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% lower. United Rentals is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that United Rentals has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.42 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.8.

Also, we should mention that URI has a PEG ratio of 0.71. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. URI's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.62 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 19, putting it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

