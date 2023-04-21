United Rentals (URI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

United Rentals (URI) closed the most recent trading day at $372.66, moving -0.75% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.09%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.98%.

Heading into today, shares of the equipment rental company had lost 1.75% over the past month, lagging the Construction sector's gain of 6.33% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.59% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from United Rentals as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 26, 2023. In that report, analysts expect United Rentals to post earnings of $8.12 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 41.71%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.14 billion, up 24.31% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $42.21 per share and revenue of $14.07 billion. These totals would mark changes of +29.88% and +20.85%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for United Rentals should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.34% higher. United Rentals currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note United Rentals's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.9. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.43.

Also, we should mention that URI has a PEG ratio of 0.54. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Building Products - Miscellaneous industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.84 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

United Rentals, Inc. (URI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

