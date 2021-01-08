United Rentals (URI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

United Rentals (URI) closed the most recent trading day at $260.15, moving -1.71% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.55%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.18%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.03%.

Heading into today, shares of the equipment rental company had gained 9.38% over the past month, outpacing the Construction sector's gain of 6.57% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.13% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from URI as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect URI to post earnings of $4.21 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 24.82%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.17 billion, down 11.83% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for URI. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.05% higher. URI currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note URI's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 15.6. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.09, which means URI is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that URI currently has a PEG ratio of 2.36. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Building Products - Miscellaneous stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.93 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Building Products - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 101, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow URI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

