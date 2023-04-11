United Rentals (URI) Stock Moves 1.54%: What You Should Know

United Rentals (URI) closed the most recent trading day at $370.55, moving +1.54% from the previous trading session. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.29%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.92%.

Heading into today, shares of the equipment rental company had lost 10.59% over the past month, lagging the Construction sector's gain of 0.46% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.51% in that time.

United Rentals will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect United Rentals to post earnings of $8.01 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 39.79%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.13 billion, up 24.15% from the year-ago period.

URI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $42.07 per share and revenue of $14.06 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +29.45% and +20.76%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for United Rentals should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. United Rentals is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, United Rentals is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.67. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.32, which means United Rentals is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that URI has a PEG ratio of 0.53 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. URI's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.7 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 146, putting it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

