United Rentals (URI) Stock Moves -1.38%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, United Rentals (URI) closed at $437.69, marking a -1.38% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.47%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.57%.

Coming into today, shares of the equipment rental company had lost 2.91% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector lost 3.92%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.43%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from United Rentals as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, United Rentals is projected to report earnings of $11.32 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 22.11%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.68 billion, up 20.52% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $40.60 per share and revenue of $14.19 billion, which would represent changes of +24.92% and +21.93%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for United Rentals. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. United Rentals currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note United Rentals's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.93. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.81, which means United Rentals is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that URI has a PEG ratio of 0.68. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. URI's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.5 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 21, putting it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

