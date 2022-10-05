United Rentals (URI) Stock Moves -0.13%: What You Should Know

United Rentals (URI) closed the most recent trading day at $293.88, moving -0.13% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.2% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.12%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the equipment rental company had gained 0.75% over the past month. This has outpaced the Construction sector's loss of 1.81% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.29% in that time.

United Rentals will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $8.88, up 34.95% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.06 billion, up 18.05% from the year-ago period.

URI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $31.73 per share and revenue of $11.58 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +43.83% and +19.17%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for United Rentals. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. United Rentals is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, United Rentals is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.28. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.51.

Meanwhile, URI's PEG ratio is currently 0.53. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Building Products - Miscellaneous was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.99 at yesterday's closing price.

The Building Products - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 52, which puts it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow URI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



