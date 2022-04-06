United Rentals (URI) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $338.92, changing hands as low as $320.96 per share. United Rentals Inc shares are currently trading off about 5.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of URI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, URI's low point in its 52 week range is $285.59 per share, with $414.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $324.44. The URI DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

