United Rentals (URI) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $727.85, changing hands as high as $732.00 per share. United Rentals Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of URI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, URI's low point in its 52 week range is $525.9136 per share, with $896.98 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $727.01. The URI DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

