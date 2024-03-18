United Rentals (URI) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

In the latest market close, United Rentals (URI) reached $683.61, with a +1.19% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.63%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.2%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.82%.

Shares of the equipment rental company have appreciated by 3.89% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Construction sector's gain of 5.28% and outperforming the S&P 500's gain of 1.76%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of United Rentals in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $8.35, reflecting a 5.03% increase from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $3.41 billion, showing a 3.9% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $42.90 per share and a revenue of $14.98 billion, demonstrating changes of +5.3% and +4.55%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for United Rentals. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.2% lower. At present, United Rentals boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that United Rentals has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.75 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.83.

We can additionally observe that URI currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.52. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Building Products - Miscellaneous industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.81 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Construction sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 11, positioning it in the top 5% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

