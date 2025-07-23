United Rentals (URI) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2025, United Rentals (URI) reported revenue of $3.94 billion, up 4.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $10.47, compared to $10.70 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.91 billion, representing a surprise of +0.86%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -0.66%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $10.54.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Revenues- Equipment rentals : $3.42 billion compared to the $3.34 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.2% year over year.

: $3.42 billion compared to the $3.34 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.2% year over year. Revenues- Sales of rental equipment : $317 million compared to the $358.01 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -13.2% year over year.

: $317 million compared to the $358.01 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -13.2% year over year. Revenues- Service and other revenues : $95 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $96.27 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.6%.

: $95 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $96.27 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.6%. Revenues- Contractor supplies sales : $41 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $41.45 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.4%.

: $41 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $41.45 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.4%. Revenues- Sales of new equipment : $75 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $66.89 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +23%.

: $75 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $66.89 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +23%. Gross Margin/Profit- Sales of rental equipment : $146 million versus $161.38 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: $146 million versus $161.38 million estimated by five analysts on average. Gross Margin/Profit- Contractor supplies sales : $13 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $12.76 million.

: $13 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $12.76 million. Gross Margin/Profit- Equipment rentals : $1.32 billion compared to the $1.3 billion average estimate based on five analysts.

: $1.32 billion compared to the $1.3 billion average estimate based on five analysts. Gross Margin/Profit- Service and other : $39 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $37.63 million.

: $39 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $37.63 million. Gross Margin/Profit- Sales of new equipment : $14 million compared to the $12.41 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: $14 million compared to the $12.41 million average estimate based on five analysts. Gross Margin/Profit by revenue - Equipment rentals - Specialty : $525 million versus $492.48 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $525 million versus $492.48 million estimated by two analysts on average. Gross Margin/Profit by revenue - Equipment rentals - General Rentals: $796 million versus $809.41 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Here is how United Rentals performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of United Rentals have returned +6.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

