United Rentals (URI) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

United Rentals (URI) reported $3.3 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2022, representing a year-over-year increase of 18.7%. EPS of $9.74 for the same period compares to $7.39 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.12% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.29 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $10.12, the EPS surprise was -3.76%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how United Rentals performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Equipment rentals : $2.75 billion compared to the $2.76 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18.8% year over year.

: $2.75 billion compared to the $2.76 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18.8% year over year. Sales of rental equipment : $409 million versus $332.11 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +26.2% change.

: $409 million versus $332.11 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +26.2% change. Service and other revenues : $69 million compared to the $73.65 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.1% year over year.

: $69 million compared to the $73.65 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.1% year over year. Contractor supplies sales : $32 million versus $33.47 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.3% change.

: $32 million versus $33.47 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.3% change. New equipment sales: $39 million compared to the $41.98 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -22% year over year.

View all Key Company Metrics for United Rentals here>>>



Shares of United Rentals have returned +9.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

