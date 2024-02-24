United Rentals (URI) Price Target Increased by 24.87% to 640.10

The average one-year price target for United Rentals (NYSE:URI) has been revised to 640.10 / share. This is an increase of 24.87% from the prior estimate of 512.61 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 404.00 to a high of 782.25 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.75% from the latest reported closing price of 658.23 / share.

United Rentals Declares $1.63 Dividend

On January 24, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.63 per share ($6.52 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 14, 2024 will receive the payment on February 28, 2024. Previously, the company paid $1.48 per share.

At the current share price of $658.23 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.99%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.45%, the lowest has been 0.64%, and the highest has been 4.18%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.66 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 0.70 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.18. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.07%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1940 funds or institutions reporting positions in United Rentals. This is an increase of 106 owner(s) or 5.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to URI is 0.36%, an increase of 2.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.88% to 77,271K shares. The put/call ratio of URI is 1.42, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 6,400K shares representing 9.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,600K shares, representing an increase of 28.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in URI by 19.83% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 2,435K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,732K shares, representing an increase of 28.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in URI by 39.18% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,122K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,144K shares, representing a decrease of 1.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in URI by 2.55% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 1,927K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,623K shares, representing an increase of 15.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in URI by 63.20% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 1,705K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

United Rentals Background Information

United Rentals, Inc. is the largest equipment rental company in the world. The company has an integrated network of 1,169 rental locations in North America and 11 in Europe. In North America, the company operates in 49 states and every Canadian province. The company's approximately 18,900 employees serve construction and industrial customers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and others. The company offers approximately 4,000 classes of equipment for rent with a total original cost of $14.13 billion. United Rentals is a member of the Standard & Poor's 500 Index, the Barron's 400 Index and the Russell 3000 Index® and is headquartered in Stamford, Conn.

