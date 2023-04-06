United Rentals (URI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, United Rentals (URI) closed at $355.27, marking a +1.14% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.36%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.91%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the equipment rental company had lost 26.41% over the past month. This has lagged the Construction sector's loss of 5.45% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.24% in that time.

United Rentals will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect United Rentals to post earnings of $8.01 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 39.79%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.13 billion, up 24.15% from the year-ago period.

URI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $42.07 per share and revenue of $14.06 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +29.45% and +20.76%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for United Rentals should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. United Rentals is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, United Rentals currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.35. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.07.

We can also see that URI currently has a PEG ratio of 0.51. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. URI's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.67 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, which puts it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Is THIS the Ultimate New Clean Energy Source? (4 Ways to Profit)

The world is increasingly focused on eliminating fossil fuels and ramping up use of renewable, clean energy sources. Hydrogen fuel cells, powered by the most abundant substance in the universe, could provide an unlimited amount of ultra-clean energy for multiple industries.

Our urgent special report reveals 4 hydrogen stocks primed for big gains - plus our other top clean energy stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

United Rentals, Inc. (URI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.