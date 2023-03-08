United Rentals (URI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

United Rentals (URI) closed at $477.36 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.34% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.14%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.18%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.54%.

Coming into today, shares of the equipment rental company had gained 4.36% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector lost 2.08%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.07%.

United Rentals will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $7.93, up 38.39% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.09 billion, up 22.33% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $41.69 per share and revenue of $14 billion, which would represent changes of +28.28% and +20.25%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for United Rentals should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.07% higher. United Rentals is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that United Rentals has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.41 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.64, so we one might conclude that United Rentals is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, URI's PEG ratio is currently 0.7. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. URI's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.81 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, putting it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow URI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

United Rentals, Inc. (URI)

