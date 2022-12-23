United Rentals (URI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

United Rentals (URI) closed at $355.22 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.24% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.53%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.45%.

Heading into today, shares of the equipment rental company had lost 2.11% over the past month, lagging the Construction sector's loss of 1.63% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 4.33% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from United Rentals as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect United Rentals to post earnings of $9.93 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 34.37%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.29 billion, up 18.46% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $32.38 per share and revenue of $11.64 billion, which would represent changes of +46.78% and +19.78%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for United Rentals. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.35% lower. United Rentals is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, United Rentals is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.84. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.16, so we one might conclude that United Rentals is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that URI currently has a PEG ratio of 0.6. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. URI's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.12 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 212, putting it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow URI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

