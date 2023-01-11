United Rentals (URI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

United Rentals (URI) closed the most recent trading day at $383.97, moving +0.66% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.29% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.8%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10.96%.

Coming into today, shares of the equipment rental company had gained 3.94% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector gained 1.93%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.23%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from United Rentals as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $10.04, up 35.86% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.29 billion, up 18.59% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for United Rentals. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.58% higher. United Rentals is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, United Rentals is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.2. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.66.

It is also worth noting that URI currently has a PEG ratio of 0.56. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Building Products - Miscellaneous industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.15 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 212, which puts it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow URI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

United Rentals, Inc. (URI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zacks Investment Research

