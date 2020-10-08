United Rentals (URI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

United Rentals (URI) closed the most recent trading day at $199.49, moving +0.27% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.8%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.43%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.5%.

URI will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.28, down 28.19% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.13 billion, down 14.29% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $15.27 per share and revenue of $8.33 billion. These totals would mark changes of -21.77% and -10.87%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for URI. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. URI is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that URI has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.03 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.99.

It is also worth noting that URI currently has a PEG ratio of 1.09. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Building Products - Miscellaneous stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.84 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Building Products - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 23, putting it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

