United Rentals (URI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, United Rentals (URI) closed at $297.11, marking a +1.72% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.83%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.4%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.09%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the equipment rental company had lost 8.69% over the past month. This has lagged the Construction sector's loss of 6.36% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.51% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from United Rentals as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, United Rentals is projected to report earnings of $8.88 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 34.95%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.06 billion, up 18.05% from the year-ago period.

URI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $31.73 per share and revenue of $11.58 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +43.83% and +19.17%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for United Rentals. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.25% higher. United Rentals is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that United Rentals has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.21 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.82, which means United Rentals is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that URI has a PEG ratio of 0.52. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Building Products - Miscellaneous was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.02 at yesterday's closing price.

The Building Products - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, putting it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



