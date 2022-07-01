United Rentals (URI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

United Rentals (URI) closed at $244.36 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.6% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.06% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.05%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.4%.

Coming into today, shares of the equipment rental company had lost 18.95% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector lost 12.38%, while the S&P 500 lost 8.3%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from United Rentals as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect United Rentals to post earnings of $5.62 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 20.6%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.7 billion, up 17.93% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $29.79 per share and revenue of $11.31 billion, which would represent changes of +35.04% and +16.42%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for United Rentals. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. United Rentals is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note United Rentals's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.15. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.82.

It is also worth noting that URI currently has a PEG ratio of 0.47. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Building Products - Miscellaneous was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.94 at yesterday's closing price.

The Building Products - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 178, which puts it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

