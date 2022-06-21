United Rentals (URI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

United Rentals (URI) closed the most recent trading day at $242.08, moving +1% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.45%. At the same time, the Dow added 2.15%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.4%.

Coming into today, shares of the equipment rental company had lost 12.57% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector lost 11.24%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.71%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from United Rentals as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect United Rentals to post earnings of $6.62 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 42.06%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.7 billion, up 17.93% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $29.79 per share and revenue of $11.31 billion. These totals would mark changes of +35.04% and +16.42%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for United Rentals. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. United Rentals is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, United Rentals is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.05. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.7.

Also, we should mention that URI has a PEG ratio of 0.46. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Building Products - Miscellaneous stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.96 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Building Products - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 190, which puts it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

