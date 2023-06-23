United Rentals (URI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, United Rentals (URI) closed at $404.38, marking a +0.47% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.77%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.65%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.23%.

Heading into today, shares of the equipment rental company had gained 17.84% over the past month, outpacing the Construction sector's gain of 8.67% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.66% in that time.

United Rentals will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, United Rentals is projected to report earnings of $9.20 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 17.05%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.43 billion, up 23.96% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $39.70 per share and revenue of $14.15 billion, which would represent changes of +22.15% and +21.55%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for United Rentals. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. United Rentals is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that United Rentals has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.14 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.48.

Meanwhile, URI's PEG ratio is currently 0.62. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Building Products - Miscellaneous was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.72 at yesterday's closing price.

The Building Products - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 42, putting it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow URI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.