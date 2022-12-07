United Rentals (URI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

United Rentals (URI) closed at $351.52 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.22% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.19%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

Coming into today, shares of the equipment rental company had gained 5.94% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector gained 6.85%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.7%.

United Rentals will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $9.94, up 34.51% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.28 billion, up 18.24% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $32.50 per share and revenue of $11.63 billion, which would represent changes of +47.33% and +19.72%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for United Rentals. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.26% higher. United Rentals is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Investors should also note United Rentals's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.69. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.43, which means United Rentals is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that URI has a PEG ratio of 0.59 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Building Products - Miscellaneous stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.19 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Building Products - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 200, putting it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

