United Rentals (URI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, United Rentals (URI) closed at $476.54, marking a -0.18% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.16% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.48%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.11%.

Heading into today, shares of the equipment rental company had gained 1.98% over the past month, outpacing the Construction sector's loss of 1.62% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.25% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from United Rentals as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $11.32, up 22.11% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.68 billion, up 20.52% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $40.60 per share and revenue of $14.19 billion, which would represent changes of +24.92% and +21.93%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for United Rentals should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.22% higher within the past month. United Rentals is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note United Rentals's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.76. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.57.

Investors should also note that URI has a PEG ratio of 0.73 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. URI's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.7 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 28, putting it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

United Rentals, Inc. (URI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zacks Investment Research

