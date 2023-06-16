United Rentals (URI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

United Rentals (URI) closed the most recent trading day at $403.09, moving -1.68% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.37% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.32%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.18%.

Coming into today, shares of the equipment rental company had gained 18.95% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector gained 7.8%, while the S&P 500 gained 7.18%.

United Rentals will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect United Rentals to post earnings of $9.20 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 17.05%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.43 billion, up 23.96% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $39.70 per share and revenue of $14.15 billion, which would represent changes of +22.15% and +21.55%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for United Rentals. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. United Rentals is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note United Rentals's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.33. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.58.

Investors should also note that URI has a PEG ratio of 0.64 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. URI's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.73 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 42, which puts it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

United Rentals, Inc. (URI)

