United Rentals (URI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

United Rentals (URI) closed the most recent trading day at $388.87, moving -0.86% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.39%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the equipment rental company had gained 11.67% over the past month. This has outpaced the Construction sector's gain of 6.31% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.01% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from United Rentals as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 25, 2023. In that report, analysts expect United Rentals to post earnings of $10.04 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 35.86%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.29 billion, up 18.59% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for United Rentals. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.82% higher. United Rentals is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, United Rentals is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.49. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.37.

Meanwhile, URI's PEG ratio is currently 0.58. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Building Products - Miscellaneous industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.21 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 195, which puts it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

