United Rentals (URI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, United Rentals (URI) closed at $277.76, marking a -1.51% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.65% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the equipment rental company had lost 10.01% over the past month. This has lagged the Construction sector's loss of 8.69% and was narrower than the S&P 500's loss of 11.07% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from United Rentals as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $8.88, up 34.95% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.06 billion, up 18.05% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $31.73 per share and revenue of $11.58 billion, which would represent changes of +43.83% and +19.17%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for United Rentals. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. United Rentals is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, United Rentals is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.89. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.41, so we one might conclude that United Rentals is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that URI currently has a PEG ratio of 0.5. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Building Products - Miscellaneous was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.95 at yesterday's closing price.

The Building Products - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 63, putting it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.