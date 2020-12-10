United Rentals (URI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

United Rentals (URI) closed the most recent trading day at $241.98, moving -1.93% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.13%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.23%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.54%.

Heading into today, shares of the equipment rental company had gained 19.06% over the past month, outpacing the Construction sector's gain of 6.55% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.5% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from URI as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect URI to post earnings of $4.16 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 25.71%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.16 billion, down 12.18% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $16.31 per share and revenue of $8.41 billion. These totals would mark changes of -16.44% and -10.09%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for URI. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.74% higher within the past month. URI is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, URI is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 15.13. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.61, so we one might conclude that URI is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that URI has a PEG ratio of 1.26 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Building Products - Miscellaneous was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.83 at yesterday's closing price.

The Building Products - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

