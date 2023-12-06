United Rentals (URI) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

United Rentals (URI) ended the recent trading session at $476.44, demonstrating a +0.2% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.39%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.19%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.59%.

The equipment rental company's stock has climbed by 7.98% in the past month, falling short of the Construction sector's gain of 8.8% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 5.08%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of United Rentals in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $11.42, up 17.25% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $3.64 billion, showing a 10.3% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $40.90 per share and a revenue of $14.22 billion, indicating changes of +25.85% and +22.18%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for United Rentals. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.36% increase. Right now, United Rentals possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that United Rentals has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.63 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.15.

We can additionally observe that URI currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.78. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Building Products - Miscellaneous industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.78.

The Building Products - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 63, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.