United Rentals (URI) Adds Online Emissions Information Catalog

In a bid to support the sustainability goals of its customers, United Rentals, Inc. URI recently unveiled an online rental catalog to provide companies with emissions level information for all equipment. This feature will help them choose the right equipment that supports their jobsite needs and sustainability goals with more precision.



The catalog makes it easy to understand the environmental impact of different equipment options with four different categories - Zero Emissions, Low Emissions, Lower Diesel Emissions and Standard Emissions.



Joli Gross, senior vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary of URI, stated, “With our new online catalog feature, we give customers the power to select equipment to create lower-emission worksites without compromising safety or productivity.”



Nonetheless, the stock outperformed the Zacks Building Products - Miscellaneous industry over the past three months. The uptrend will likely continue to push the company into investing in fleet, accretive acquisitions and robust market demand.

Strategic Initiatives Driving Growth

As the largest equipment rental company in the world, United Rentals enjoys strong brand recognition, which enables it to draw customers and build customer loyalty. The company offers approximately 4,000 classes of rental equipment for rent on an hourly, daily, weekly or monthly basis. United Rentals’ extensive and diverse fleet allows it to serve large customers that require a wide range of equipment. The company’s rental fleet is the largest and most comprehensive in the industry.



Moreover, its commitment to building “a better future together” with the reduction of the carbon footprint of equipment used on construction and industrial worksites is commendable. Reducing emissions from its non-rental fleet is one of URI’s top priorities. The recent move is likely to have added benefits to its equipment rental business.



Apart from this, United Rentals is expanding its geographic borders and product portfolio through acquisitions and joint ventures.



During third-quarter 2022, its earnings and revenues increased 40.9% and 17.5% year over year, respectively. The company has been gaining from the sustained demand in its end markets and the strength of its core rental business. URI also lifted its full-year guidance for total revenues and adjusted EBITDA, given broad-based end-market activity, contractor backlogs, customer sentiment and solid visibility.

Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

Currently, United Rentals carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Other top ranked stocked in the Zacks Construction sector are CRH plc CRH, Janus International Group, Inc. JBI and Acuity Brands Inc. AYI.



CRH currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. The firm manufactures cement, concrete products, aggregates, roofing, insulation and other building materials.



The company’s expected earnings growth rate for 2022 is 22.1%.



Headquartered in Temple, GA, Janus manufactures and supplies turn-key self-storage and commercial and industrial building solutions. Solid backlog levels, an impressive project pipeline, productivity improvements and commercial actions, including pricing, are expected to drive growth. The company is expected to benefit from its one-stop-shop offering with a leading market share position in self-storage doors and related design and installation services.



Janus’ earnings for 2022 are expected to rise 21%. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.



Acuity Brands currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. The company manufactures and distributes lighting fixtures and related components. It has been witnessing higher sales driven by product vitality in its lighting and spaces businesses, along with price increases and product and productivity improvements.



Acuity Brands has an estimated earnings growth rate of 4.1% for fiscal 2023.

