United Rentals to buy Yak Access for $1.1 billion

March 4 (Reuters) - United Rentals URI.N said on Monday it has agreed to acquire Yak Access for about $1.1 billion in cash.

United Rentals, which rents tools and equipment for construction and industrial uses, expects to use a combination of new debt financing and existing capacity under its Assets-based Lending (ABL) facility to fund the deal and related expenses.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath and Shailesh Kuber)

