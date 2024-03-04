News & Insights

United Rentals to buy Yak Access for $1.1 billion

Credit: REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

March 04, 2024 — 06:45 am EST

Written by Aishwarya Jain for Reuters ->

March 4 (Reuters) - United Rentals URI.N said on Monday it has agreed to acquire Yak Access for about $1.1 billion in cash.

United Rentals, which rents tools and equipment for construction and industrial uses, expects to use a combination of new debt financing and existing capacity under its Assets-based Lending (ABL) facility to fund the deal and related expenses.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024.

