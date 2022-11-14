United Rentals to acquire Ahern Rentals for $2 billion

Adds background

Nov 14 (Reuters) - United Rentals Inc URI.Nsaid on Monday it will acquire the assets of smaller rival Ahern Rentals Inc in an all-cash deal for about $2 billion, as the equipment rental firm looks to expand its U.S. presence.

It expects to fund the deal with a mix of newly issued debt and existing capacity under its Asset-Based Loan (ABL) facility.

Ahern Rentals, founded in 1953, is a family-owned equipment rental firm with about 2,100 employees across 106 locations in 30 U.S. states.

The deal is expected to close before the end of this year, United said.

(Reporting by Nathan Gomes and Priyamvada C in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Nathan.Gomes@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.