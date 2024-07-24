United Rentals Tightens FY24 Revenue Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Wednesday, United Rentals, Inc. (URI) tightened its revenue guidance for fiscal year 2024, with midpoint being unchanged.

The company now expects revenue of $15.05 billion to $15.35 billion, compared to previously anticipated $14.95 billion to $15.45 billion.

Also, it projects adjusted EBITDA of $7.09 billion to $7.24 billion for fiscal year 2024, compared to early projection of $7.04 billion to $7.29 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.