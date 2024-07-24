News & Insights

United Rentals Tightens FY24 Revenue Outlook - Update

July 24, 2024

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Wednesday, United Rentals, Inc. (URI) tightened its revenue guidance for fiscal year 2024, with midpoint being unchanged.

The company now expects revenue of $15.05 billion to $15.35 billion, compared to previously anticipated $14.95 billion to $15.45 billion.

Also, it projects adjusted EBITDA of $7.09 billion to $7.24 billion for fiscal year 2024, compared to early projection of $7.04 billion to $7.29 billion.

