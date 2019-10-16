United Rentals Q3 Profit Tops Street

(RTTNews) - United Rentals, Inc. (URI) Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $391 million or $5.08 per share, up from $333 million or $4.01 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings for the quarter increased 25.7% year-over-year to $5.96.

Total revenue increased 17.6% to $2.488 billion and rental revenue increased 15.4% to $2.147 billion.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimate earnings of $5.60 per share on revenues of $2.45 billion for the quarter.

Looking forward to the full year 2019, Unite Rentals expect now expect revenues of $9.25 billion to $9.35 billion, compared to prior outlook of $9.15 to $9.45 billion. Analysts currently estimate revenues of $9.29 billion.

