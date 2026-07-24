United Rentals Q2 Earnings Call Highlights Strong Project Demand

United Rentals, Inc. URI highlighted accelerating demand, record utilization and a stronger outlook during its second-quarter 2026 earnings call. Management raised its full-year guidance as large projects and customer activity exceeded prior expectations.

Executives emphasized capital discipline, specialty rental growth and operational execution as the key themes, while analyst questions focused on margins, capacity expansion and the durability of current demand trends.

URI Sees Demand Momentum Continue

CEO Matthew Flannery said that United Rentals is benefiting from strong customer activity, particularly around large projects, while its technology, service model and broad fleet offering continue to differentiate the business.

URI reported second-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $12.76, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11.67. Revenues were $4.41 billion, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.24 billion.

Management pointed to construction, infrastructure and industrial activity as important contributors, with projects involving hospitals, airports, LNG terminals and data centers supporting demand.

United Rentals, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

United Rentals, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | United Rentals, Inc. Quote

United Rentals Expands Specialty Reach

United Rentals said that specialty rental revenues increased 24.8% year over year to a quarterly record of $1.43 billion. The company reported growth across all seven specialty business lines.

Flannery noted that complex customer projects require broader service capabilities, supporting demand for the company’s one-stop-shop approach. Specialty offerings such as power, HVAC, tools and matting continued to gain traction.

The company also highlighted strength in power-related demand, which management said represents an important growth area with continued organic expansion opportunities.

URI Raises CapEx Behind Utilization

URI increased its gross rental capital expenditure guidance after demand exceeded earlier expectations. Management said that historically high time utilization levels supported additional fleet investment.

The company raised its gross CapEx guidance to $4.85-$5.25 billion from the prior mentioned $4.4-$4.8 billion. Net rental capital expenditure is expected to be $3.4-$3.8 billion.

Flannery said that the company is adding fleet based on confidence in project visibility rather than simply pursuing near-term revenue opportunities. Management expects large-project demand trends to continue into the following year.

United Rentals Addresses Margin Pressure

URI discussed margin dynamics as analysts questioned the impacts of fuel costs, delivery expenses and ancillary revenue growth. CFO William Grace said that cost execution remained a priority.

The adjusted EBITDA margin was 46.6% in the quarter. Excluding the benefits from the sale of part of the scaffolding business, management said that the underlying margin performance reflected ongoing cost actions.

Grace noted that labor, delivery and repair-related costs showed positive absorption trends, while higher ancillary and re-rent revenue growth created some margin mix pressure.

URI Highlights Capital Strength

URI maintained a focus on shareholder returns and balance sheet flexibility. The company ended the quarter with a net leverage ratio of 1.8X and total liquidity of nearly $3 billion.

Management said that it returned $998 million to shareholders year to date through share repurchases and dividends. The company expects to complete $1.5 billion in share repurchases in 2026.

The company also discussed potential credit improvement after S&P raised its outlook, while management continued to emphasize maintaining financial flexibility for growth and capital returns.

United Rentals Maintains Strategic Focus

Analysts questioned whether improving local markets, acquisitions and industry consolidation could provide additional growth opportunities. Management said that consolidation remains part of the equipment rental industry’s evolution.

Flannery said that the company continues evaluating acquisitions, particularly opportunities that expand specialty offerings or address portfolio gaps. He noted that current growth is primarily organic.

Management’s overall message centered on continued execution, disciplined investment and supporting customers through large-scale projects while preserving returns.

Zacks Rank & Style Scores

URI currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The Zacks Rank focuses on earnings estimate revisions and is designed to help identify stocks with stronger potential relative performance over the next one to three months. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The company has a Value Score of C, a Growth Score of B, a Momentum Score of C and a VGM Score of B. Zacks Style Scores range from A to F, with stronger scores indicating more favorable characteristics for their respective investment styles.

The combination of a Zacks Rank #2 and a VGM Score of B reflects favorable characteristics across the combined value, growth and momentum measures. The Zacks Rank can change as analysts update earnings estimates following the quarterly results.

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United Rentals, Inc. (URI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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