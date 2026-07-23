United Rentals Q2 Earnings Beat on Rental Growth, '26 Guidance Raised

United Rentals, Inc. URI reported solid second-quarter 2026 results, with adjusted earnings per share and total revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increasing year over year.



Record rental revenues, higher fleet productivity and robust specialty demand supported the results. Fleet productivity improved 3.4% year over year.



URI stock gained 8.3% during yesterday’s after-hours, following the earnings release.

URI's Q2 Earnings & Revenues

URI posted adjusted earnings of $12.76 per share, up 21.9% from $10.47 a year ago and surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11.67 by 9.3%.

United Rentals, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

United Rentals, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | United Rentals, Inc. Quote

Total revenues advanced 11.8% to $4.41 billion and topped the consensus mark of $4.24 billion by 4.1%.

URI’s Rental Revenues Reach a Quarterly Record

Rental revenues increased 12.7% year over year to a quarterly record of $3.85 billion. Average original equipment at cost, or OEC, rose 7.1%.



Owned equipment rental revenues increased 9% to $2.99 billion from $2.75 billion. Re-rent revenues rose 46.7% to $88 million, while ancillary and other rental revenues advanced 26.2% to $770 million.



Sales of rental equipment increased 4.1% to $330 million. Sales of new equipment rose 14.7% to $86 million, contractor supplies sales increased 7.3% to $44 million and service and other revenues grew 6.3% to $101 million.

United Rentals Sees Specialty Growth Accelerate

General Rentals segment equipment rental revenues increased 6.6% year over year to $2.42 billion. Equipment rental gross profit rose 8.7% to $865 million, while gross margin expanded 70 basis points to 35.8%.



Specialty segment equipment rental revenues rose 24.8% to $1.43 billion. Gross profit increased 21.1% to $636 million, but gross margin contracted 140 basis points to 44.4%. The decline reflected a revenue mix shift toward lower-margin ancillary and re-rent revenues, partly offset by lower labor and benefit expenses as a percentage of revenues.

United Rentals' Profitability Improves

Gross profit increased to $1.73 billion from $1.53 billion. The gross margin improved to 39.3% from 38.9%, as revenue growth outpaced the increase in cost of revenues.



Adjusted EBITDA rose 13.6% to a quarterly record of $2.06 billion. The adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 70 basis points to 46.6%, including a $49 million gain from the sale of part of the scaffolding business. Excluding that gain, the margin declined 40 basis points due mainly to the Specialty Rentals mix pressure.



Net income increased 21.1% to a second-quarter record of $753 million. Net income margin expanded 130 basis points to 17.1%, including a $37 million after-tax benefit from the scaffolding transaction.

United Rentals Maintains Financial Flexibility

For the first six months of 2026, net cash provided by operating activities increased 20.1% to $3.31 billion. Free cash flow declined 4.1% to $1.15 billion, including restructuring-related payments and gross rental equipment purchases of $2.72 billion.



URI ended June with liquidity of $3 billion, including $112 million in cash and equivalents. Its net leverage ratio improved to 1.8x from 1.9x at the end of 2025.



The company returned $998 million to its shareholders during the first half of 2026, comprising $750 million in share repurchases and $248 million in dividends. United Rentals expects to repurchase $1.5 billion of shares in 2026 and declared a quarterly dividend of $1.97 per share.

URI Raises Key 2026 Guidance Ranges

Management raised its 2026 revenue outlook to $17.5-$17.8 billion from $16.9-$17.4 billion. The adjusted EBITDA forecast increased to $7.98-$8.13 billion from $7.63-$7.88 billion.



United Rentals now expects net cash provided by operating activities of $5.85-$6.65 billion, compared with the prior projection of $5.4-$6.2 billion. The free cash flow outlook, excluding restructuring-related payments, was maintained at $2.15-$2.45 billion.



Net rental capital expenditures are projected at $3.4-$3.8 billion after gross purchases of $4.85-$5.25 billion. Management cited large-project activity, customer backlogs and year-to-date momentum as factors supporting the higher outlook.

URI’s Zacks Rank & Recent Construction Releases

Currently, United Rentals carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



PulteGroup, Inc. PHM reported better-than-expected second-quarter 2026 results, with adjusted earnings and total revenues topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate, but declining year over year. The quarterly results reflect reduced home-closing volumes, softer average selling prices (ASP) and margin compression.



PulteGroup ended the quarter with a backlog of 10,966 homes, up 1.7% from the prior-year level. Backlog units increased in the Northeast, Florida, Midwest and Texas, while the Southeast and West reported declines. The value of homes in backlog slipped 0.6% to $6.80 billion. The divergence between higher units and lower value indicates that the average value of homes in backlog declined year over year, consistent with PHM’s broader pricing pressure.



D.R. Horton, Inc. DHI reported third-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings of $3.20 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.99 by 7%. Revenues of $9.23 billion also surpassed the consensus mark of $9.19 billion by 0.5%. On a year-over-year basis, earnings declined 4.8%, while revenues increased marginally.



DHI’s earnings and revenue beat was driven by higher home-closing volumes, resilient home sales margins, disciplined management of pricing and incentives, and contributions from the Rental, Forestar and Financial Services businesses. However, lower profitability, elevated incentives and cautious consumer demand continued to weigh on results. D.R. Horton now expects fiscal 2026 consolidated revenues of $32.5-$33 billion, down from $33.5-$34.5 billion expected earlier.



Lennar Corporation LEN reported mixed second-quarter fiscal 2026 results, with adjusted earnings topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate while revenues missed the same. Year over year, both metrics declined, given ongoing softness in housing demand and a lower ASP for homes delivered.



LEN’s Homebuilding revenues declined 2% year over year to $7.62 billion from $7.84 billion, with home deliveries increasing 2% to 20,519 homes from 20,131 homes a year ago. Backlog at quarter-end increased to 16,818 homes from 15,538 homes. For the third quarter of fiscal 2026, Lennar expects home deliveries in the range of 20,500-21,500 and new orders between 21,000 and 22,000 homes. Gross margin on home sales is expected to be approximately 16%.

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United Rentals, Inc. (URI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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