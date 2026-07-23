United Rentals Q2 26 Earnings Conference Call At 8:30 AM ET

(RTTNews) - United Rentals Inc. (URI) will host a conference call at 8:30 AM ET on July 23, 2026, to discuss Q2 26 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://investors.unitedrentals.com/events-and-presentations/event-details/2026/Second-Quarter-2026-Conference-Call-and-Audio-Webcast/default.aspx

To listen to the call, dial 800-579-2568 (US) or 785-424-1222 (International).

For a replay call, dial 402-220-7209, Passcode 48921.

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