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United Rentals Q2 26 Earnings Conference Call At 8:30 AM ET

July 23, 2026 — 07:31 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - United Rentals Inc. (URI) will host a conference call at 8:30 AM ET on July 23, 2026, to discuss Q2 26 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://investors.unitedrentals.com/events-and-presentations/event-details/2026/Second-Quarter-2026-Conference-Call-and-Audio-Webcast/default.aspx

To listen to the call, dial 800-579-2568 (US) or 785-424-1222 (International).

For a replay call, dial 402-220-7209, Passcode 48921.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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